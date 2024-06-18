ADVERTISEMENT

349 caught in drunk driving tests on single day in Cyberabad 

Published - June 18, 2024 12:18 pm IST - HYDERABAD

People accompanying drunk drivers were also being booked for abetting the crimes

The Hindu Bureau

Cyberabad police conducted drunk driving checks at various points on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Cyberabad police in a special drunk driving check conducted at various points on the intervening night of June 15 and June 16 caught 349 offenders.

A total of 253 two-wheelers, 16 three-wheelers, 74 four-wheelers, and six heavy vehicle drivers were caught during the exercise conducted between 6.30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Madhapur had the highest number of offenders (74), Cyberabad Traffic Police said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said drivers, under the influence of alcohol, causing fatal accidents, were being charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder (IPC S. 304 Part II). People accompanying drunk drivers were also being booked for abetting the crimes.

