346 more test COVID positive in Telangana

The State saw 346 COVID cases on Thursday (January 7), bringing the total number of positive cases to over 2.89 lakh.
According to the media bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the number of those who recovered was more than the positive cases, 397. This pushes the total number of recoveries to 2.82 lakh.
However, two persons died of the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 1,561.
On Thursday, the State tested as many as 38,985 samples. Of this, 17,153 were primary contacts and 4,678 secondary contacts. So far, over 71.84 lakh samples have been tested.
As many as 66 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Rangareddy district with 41 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri with 34, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar with 18 each.
