Hyderabad

346 more test COVID positive in Telangana

The State saw 346 COVID cases on Thursday (January 7), bringing the total number of positive cases to over 2.89 lakh.

According to the media bulletin released by the Office of the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare on Friday, the number of those who recovered was more than the positive cases, 397. This pushes the total number of recoveries to 2.82 lakh.

However, two persons died of the virus on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities in the State to 1,561.

On Thursday, the State tested as many as 38,985 samples. Of this, 17,153 were primary contacts and 4,678 secondary contacts. So far, over 71.84 lakh samples have been tested.

As many as 66 cases were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, followed by Rangareddy district with 41 cases, Medchal Malkajgiri with 34, Warangal Urban and Karimnagar with 18 each.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2021 12:09:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/346-more-test-covid-positive-in-telangana/article33532500.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY