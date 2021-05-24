3,403 fresh infections, 21 deaths logged in State

HYDERABAD

24 May 2021 22:42 IST

As COVID-19 testing picked up slightly on Monday after the usual Sunday slump, the positive cases reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 pm increased to 3,403 along with 21 deaths, taking their cumulative total to 5,56,320 and 3,146, respectively.

The increase in positive cases by about 800 is reported with the tests improving by about 17,000. Against 42,500 samples examined on Sunday, the tests conducted on Monday stood at 59,709. As 4,693 infected persons were declared recovered on the day, the number of recoveries has gone up to 5,13,968.

According to the health bulletin, the active cases were 39,206 with reports of 2,261 persons awaited.

There were 90 active micro-containment zones in the State on Monday, including 19 in Warangal Rural district followed by 13 in Hyderabad and 12 in Siddipet.