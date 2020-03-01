Thirty four kilos of dry ganja seized in Sangareddy

The Prohibition and Excise Police here have seized 34 kg of dry ganja packed in 17 packets and arrested one person in Shanthi Nagar area in the district headquarters on Sunday.
According to K.A.B. Sastry, Deputy Commissioner, D. Gayatri, Assistant Superintendent, along with a team conducted the raid in the wee hours acting on a tip off.
From Andhra Odisha Border
The arrested person was identified as Rathod Suresh of Dola Naik tanda in Nagalgidda mandal. He reportedly brought the ganja from AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) area to sell it in Maharashtra.
The value of the contraband is estimated to be around ₹ 1.5 lakh.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.