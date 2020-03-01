Thirty four kilos of dry ganja seized in Sangareddy

The Prohibition and Excise Police here have seized 34 kg of dry ganja packed in 17 packets and arrested one person in Shanthi Nagar area in the district headquarters on Sunday.

According to K.A.B. Sastry, Deputy Commissioner, D. Gayatri, Assistant Superintendent, along with a team conducted the raid in the wee hours acting on a tip off.

From Andhra Odisha Border

The arrested person was identified as Rathod Suresh of Dola Naik tanda in Nagalgidda mandal. He reportedly brought the ganja from AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) area to sell it in Maharashtra.

The value of the contraband is estimated to be around ₹ 1.5 lakh.