33rd Hyderabad Book Fair starts today

The stage is set for the 33rd Hyderabad Book Fair in the city from Monday.

The book fair, to be inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, will continue till January 1.

The book fair venue, NTR Stadium christened Telangana Kala Bharati, has been decked up for the 10-day event with organisers making all kinds of arrangements for the convenience of visitors.

The Hyderabad Book Fair, an annual event, has been a major draw in the city for the past few years, registering a footfall of close to 10 lakh.

Organising committee president J. Gowri Shankar said that this year, the fair would attract not less than a million visitors. As many as 330 stalls have been set up with publishers from a wide spectrum of subjects and different parts of the country, putting their respective publications on display.

The campus is named after former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, who made a significant contribution to Telugu literature. The organisers have planned to unveil his statue at the venue.

The book fair would also feature literary meets on a platform named after noted litterateur Nomula Satyanarayana.