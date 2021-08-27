Hyderabad

339 test positive, 2 die

A total of 339 samples tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana on Friday, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department. The State conducted 80,658 tests as against 81,193 on Thursday, and reports of 1,626 tests have not yet been received, according to the bulletin.

Two persons died of COVID in the State, taking the toll from the beginning of the pandemic to 3,867. The overall case load or people under isolation or treatment is now 6,166.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded 91 cases taking the number below 100, while Karimnagar recorded 31 cases and Khammam 29 cases. Nineteen districts recorded cases in single digits while three districts — Asifabad, Medak and Narayanpet — recorded zero cases. The State has set up 16 micro-containment zones with the majority of four being in Karimnagar district.


