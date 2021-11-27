2,336 JNNURM houses to be allotted to beneficiaries soon

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav at a review meeting on JNNURM houses in Hyderabad on Friday.

HYDERABAD

27 November 2021 00:18 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav has stated that a meeting would be held with the legislators of Secunderabad, Sanatnagar, Cantonment, Amberpet, Chandrayangutta, Goshamahal and Malakpet constituencies soon to allot 2,336 houses constructed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) during 2006-08 to eligible beneficiaries.

Allotment of 2,336 out of 10,178 houses constructed under the scheme is yet to be done to the eligible beneficiaries due to various reasons. The dream of having their own shelter would be a reality soon, the Minister said at a meeting held with District Collector of Hyderabad L. Sharman and Secunderabad RDO Vasantha Kumari here on Friday.

The allotment of 2,336 houses was due in the seven Assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad Revenue Divisions in the city. He stated that the houses constructed under JNNURM were pending allotment in 16 localities including Hamali Basthi, Gaidanbagh-Kasturba Nagar, Old Patigadda, NBT Nagar, LIC Colony, Veerannagutta, Uppuguda Ex-Servicemen Colony, Phoolbagh, Nandanavanam and Munganur in the seven constituencies.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said there was no use by keeping the constructed houses idle, when a large number of poor families in the city are seeking their dream homes.