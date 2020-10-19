33 dead, ₹679 cr. loss in city due to floods: KTR

80 colonies still inundated, power yet to be restored in the purview of 164 distribution transformers

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao put the tentative estimate of loss due to floods in the Greater Hyderabad region at ₹679 crore.

The estimate takes into consideration the damage to the city infrastructure and relief and rehabilitation efforts; the figure could rise in the coming days.

A total of 33 deaths have been confirmed while three persons have gone missing due to flooding. Compensation of ₹5 lakh has been paid to the kin of 29 flood victims.

So far, there has not been any response from the Centre for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s request for financial assistance of ₹1,350 crore, the Minister said while briefing the media about the flood response on Monday. Eighty special officers have been deployed for flood relief operations in GHMC and surrounding municipalities, and together with local officials from other departments, they will be solely on pre-disaster, disaster rescue and relief and rehabilitation tasks for the coming 15 days. All other programmes by GHMC stand suspended.

‘City’s second highest rainfall’

Terming the recent rainfall as the second highest in the history of Hyderabad, Mr.Rama Rao said there is a possibility of the annual rainfall this year in the city setting a new high. Against the average rainfall of 78 cm, the year has so far clocked 120 cm, leading to inundation. As of now, 80 colonies remain under water, including 17 that were flooded during the first spell of rain up to October 14.

Apart from GHMC, several colonies in adjoining municipalities such as Peerzadiguda, Badangpet, Meerpet, Pedda Amberpet, and Turkayamjal too have been affected.

Fifty four apartment complexes remain inundated, and power is yet to be restored in the purview of 164 distribution transformers. A total of 920 transformers have been repaired and restored so far. The damage has been more pronounced in south and east zones of GHMC.

Thousands of people have been rescued by the government through Disaster Response Force, and transferred to relief camps, Mr.Rama Rao said, and urged residents of the affected areas not to stay in the upper storeys of buildings as they may weaken due to flood water seepage, or cause electrocution.

Mr.Rama Rao said a total of 37,000 people have been shifted to relief camps, where about 2,000 remain now. More people will be shifted in the coming days, as there is heavy rain warning for three days from IMD.

GHMC has, so far, spent ₹45 crore on flood relief operations, while the HMWS&SB, and TSSPDCL have spent close to ₹6 crore. A special sanitation drive is being taken up to clear the roads of debris and sludge, and disinfect the localities. For the past one week, 59 dilapidated buildings have been razed, to prevent building collapse fatalities. Ration kits worth ₹2,800 are being distributed to the affected people. The kit contains 11 items, including rice, pulses, sugar, tea powder and a blanket.