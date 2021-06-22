3.24 lakh ryots got ₹867 cr. Rythu Bandhu amount on Monday

About 3.24 lakh farmers with a landholding of 17.33 lakh acres were paid ₹866.84 crore investment support for the kharif season under the Rythu Bandhu scheme on the sixth day of the benefit disbursement on Monday.

According to Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy, the amount was credited to their bank accounts from the district treasuries concerned. With timely rains and disbursement of investment support, the farming community is taking up sowing operations of kharif crops, particularly in the rain-fed areas.

He stated that kharif cultivation has already commenced in the areas having irrigation facility. Till Monday, a total of 57.61 lakh farmers with a landholding of 120.25 lakh acres have received Rythu Bandhu amount of ₹6,012.72 crore, the Minister stated.

Another 5.65 lakh farmers with a landholding of 29.93 lakh acres would get the ₹1,496.06 crore Rythu Bandhu amount transfer over the next four days. The number of total farmers eligible to receive the investment support grant is nearly 63.26 lakh for their land holding of about 150.18 lakh acres. A total of nearly ₹7,509 crore is earmarked for disbursement this season.