32,304 cases settled in Lok Adalats in State

HYDERABAD

13 December 2020 00:07 IST

Three married couples, who were fighting matrimonial cases, got reunited during the National Lok Adalat held by the City Civil Court.

As a mark of reunion, the three couples planted saplings on the premises of the City Civil Court in Purani Haveli of the old city. They exchanged garlands in the presence of judges. The couples expressed their gratitude to the Lok Adalat bench for helping them resolve their differences amicably.

CCC Legal Services Authority secretary and senior civil judge K. Murali Mohan remarked that the Lok Adalat is a proper platform for people to settle their cases. CCC Chief Judge-cum-chairperson of LSA C. Sumalatha said that 360 pending civil cases were settled during Lok Adalat in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Out of the 360 cases, 310 were motor accident compensation cases. An amount of ₹21.65 crore was awarded to the claimants, the injured persons and dependants of road accident victims in these cases. A single court case of commercial dispute was settled for ₹8.5 crore.

The Lok Adalat was convened both in physical and virtual mode.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority announced that a total of 32,304 cases were settled across the State during National Lok Adalat organised at different courts. This included 16,938 pre-litigation cases and 15,366 pending court cases. Awards to the tune of ₹58.70 crore were passed during the National Lok Adalats, TSLSA member secretary G. Anupama Chakravarthy said in a statement.