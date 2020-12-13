32,304 cases settled in Lok Adalats in State

Three married couples, who were fighting matrimonial cases, got reunited during the National Lok Adalat held by the City Civil Court.
As a mark of reunion, the three couples planted saplings on the premises of the City Civil Court in Purani Haveli of the old city. They exchanged garlands in the presence of judges. The couples expressed their gratitude to the Lok Adalat bench for helping them resolve their differences amicably.
CCC Legal Services Authority secretary and senior civil judge K. Murali Mohan remarked that the Lok Adalat is a proper platform for people to settle their cases. CCC Chief Judge-cum-chairperson of LSA C. Sumalatha said that 360 pending civil cases were settled during Lok Adalat in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.
Out of the 360 cases, 310 were motor accident compensation cases. An amount of ₹21.65 crore was awarded to the claimants, the injured persons and dependants of road accident victims in these cases. A single court case of commercial dispute was settled for ₹8.5 crore.
The Lok Adalat was convened both in physical and virtual mode.
Meanwhile, the Telangana State Legal Services Authority announced that a total of 32,304 cases were settled across the State during National Lok Adalat organised at different courts. This included 16,938 pre-litigation cases and 15,366 pending court cases. Awards to the tune of ₹58.70 crore were passed during the National Lok Adalats, TSLSA member secretary G. Anupama Chakravarthy said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath