320 quintals of PDS rice seized

Vigilance and Enforcement sleuths on Wednesday intercepted a lorry at Pahadi Sharif and seized 320 quintals of rice worth over ₹8.3 lakh, meant for public distribution.
Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths questioned the drivers identified as Fiayaz Akhar and Akhilesh Kumar, both from Uttar Pradesh, about the large quantities of PDS rice.
The duo was unable to produce documents and said they were transporting the rice on the instructions of lorry owner Amarath Reddy, an intermediary Raju and alleged kingpin Mobin, a resident of Pahadi Sharif.
They said that the rice was being transported from the city to Gondia, Maharashtra.
The lorry and rice were handed over to the Department of Civil Supplies.
