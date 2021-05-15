32 succumb to COVID in Telangana

A “no vaccination” board at a centre in Hyderabad on Saturday.

4,298 test positive for coronavirus

A total of 4,298 new COVID-19 positive cases and 32 deaths were reported in Telangana during the 24-hour period till 5.30 p.m. on Saturday, taking their cumulative total to 5,25,007 and 2,928 respectively.

The number of infected persons recovered has also risen to 4,69,007 with 6,026 of them being declared recovered on Saturday.

According to a bulletin released by the Public Health Department on the status of COVID-19 in the State on Saturday, 64,362 samples were tested during the day for COVID infection, taking the total tests done so far to 1,40,16,740.

Of the samples tested on Saturday, 49.7% belonged to the primary contacts and 12.1% of secondary contacts of the positive cases. Similarly, of the total samples screened for COVID infection on Saturday, 46,645 were done in the public health facilities, while 17,717 were tested in the private facilities.

According to the bulletin, a maximum of 601 positive cases were reported in the GHMC area followed by 328 in Medchal-Malkajgiri and 267 in Rangareddy districts. Khammam with 203 cases, Nalgonda - 199, Karimnagar - 173, Mahabubnagar - 161, Warangal Urban - 160, Nagarkurnool - 157 and Siddipet - 154 districts have also reported higher number of cases.

Besides, nine other districts reported positive cases in three-digits but below 150 and in the remaining 14 districts they were in two-digits with the lowest of 21 reported from Suryapet district. Based on the active cases in a particular locality, there are 106 active micro containment zones in the State with a maximum of 16 in Siddipet followed by 14 in Warangal Urban, 13 in Hyderabad and 11 each in Jogulamba-Gadwal and Nirmal districts.