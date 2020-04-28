Hyderabad

32 recovered patients willing to donate plasma: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Health Minister Eatala Rajender informing him about the willingness of COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma for covalescent plasma therapy.

In a letter to the Minister, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian wrote, “As you are aware, the donation of convalescent plasma is critical to our collective fight against coronavirus. In furtherance of the same, I am attaching herewith the names of 32 recovered patients who are willing to donate their plasma and contribute in helping patients who are currently affected by COVID-19.”

Mr Owaisi shared an image of the letter on Twitter and said that he has made a list of 32 volunteers with their details. However, to respect their privacy, their names were not being shared on Twitter, he added.

It was reported earlier in these columns that a senior worker of the Tablighi Jamaat, Masood Junaidi, who discharges duties at the Markaz in Masjid-e-Moazzampura in Mallapally, had said the organisation will come forward with recovered patients who would donate plasma. Mr Junaidi has stated that the organisation would spread awareness among its workers about the initiative.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 29, 2020 12:17:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/32-recovered-patients-willing-to-donate-plasma-owaisi/article31457634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY