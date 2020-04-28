32 recovered patients willing to donate plasma: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi wrote to Health Minister Eatala Rajender informing him about the willingness of COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma for covalescent plasma therapy.

In a letter to the Minister, the Hyderabad Parliamentarian wrote, “As you are aware, the donation of convalescent plasma is critical to our collective fight against coronavirus. In furtherance of the same, I am attaching herewith the names of 32 recovered patients who are willing to donate their plasma and contribute in helping patients who are currently affected by COVID-19.”

Mr Owaisi shared an image of the letter on Twitter and said that he has made a list of 32 volunteers with their details. However, to respect their privacy, their names were not being shared on Twitter, he added.

It was reported earlier in these columns that a senior worker of the Tablighi Jamaat, Masood Junaidi, who discharges duties at the Markaz in Masjid-e-Moazzampura in Mallapally, had said the organisation will come forward with recovered patients who would donate plasma. Mr Junaidi has stated that the organisation would spread awareness among its workers about the initiative.