32 more basti dawakhanas to come up in city

In view of the popular response to basti dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics, the government has decided to establish 32 more such clinics across the city in addition to the 226 existing ones.

A target of 300 such clinics has been set for the city, towards which the latest lot of the clinics are being set up in community halls and other government buildings, a press communication from GHMC informed.

GHMC is identifying more buildings at various locations to set up the clinics, even while organising amenities wherever the buildings are identified. Once set up, management of the clinics will be handed over to the Medical & Health department.

The new clinics are being set up at Lalithabagh, Riyasat Nagar, Kanchanbagh, Nawabsaheb Kunta, Tolichowki, Puranapul, Rein Bazar, Khairatabad, Shaikpet, Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, Mallepaly, Golnaka, Yusufguda, Bansilalpet, Nacharam, Chilukanagar, Habsiguda, Old Bowenpally, Balanagar, Chintal, Subhashnagar, Venkatapuram, Gautam Nagar, Hydernagar, Serilingampally, and Chandanagar wards.