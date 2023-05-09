3.2 lakh candidates to appear for TS EAMCET 2023 from Wednesday

May 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated May 11, 2023 11:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2023 will begin on Wednesday and continue till May 14. A total of 3.2 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the examination.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad will be conducting the exam on behalf of Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE).

The entrance for Agriculture and Medical streams will be held on May 10 and 11 whereas the examination for Engineering stream will be held from May 12 to 14. The morning session exam timings are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the afternoon session timings are from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The total number of candidates includes 2,05,295 candidates registered for Engineering exam and 1,15,292 candidates registered for Agriculture and Medical streams. The exam will be conducted in 21 test zones, 15 in Telangana and 5 in Andhra Pradesh. Under these zones, there are 113 test centres (including 18 in Andhra Pradesh) for Agriculture and Medical and 137 centres (including 33 in Andhra Pradesh) for Engineering.

Convener of TS EAMCET 2023 B Dean Kumar asked the students who are appearing for the examination to adhere to the instructions furnished in the hall ticket. The candidates are permitted into the examination hall from 7.30 a.m. for morning session and 1.30 p.m. for afternoon session. Late coming and change of examination slots are not permitted.