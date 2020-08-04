‘32 from TS, AP make it to Civils’

Hyderabad

04 August 2020 23:51 IST

‘State topper’ Dhatri Reddy hails from a village near Choutuppal

Aspirants from two Telugu states reaped a good harvest in the Civil Services examination this year with the topper being Pedditi Dhatri Reddy, who secured 46th rank at the all-India level. The list of final selections was released on Tuesday.

Ms. Dhatri Reddy cracked the services last year and is undergoing training at the National Police Academy. She has secured IAS in her third attempt while last year’s success was her second attempt.

She is a graduate of IIT Kharagpur and worked in a multi-national bank before she took to Civil Services. She hails from Gundlabavi village near Choutuppal in Yadadri district.

The second highest ranker in the State is likely to be Katta Ravi Teja of Hyderabad, who is already into Indian Postal Services. This graduate from IIT Delhi has secured 77th rank while he got 349th rank last year.

Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree Hyderabad, said that 32 aspirants from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were certified for appointment this year, including 12 who had been trained from his institute at various levels.

He said the result was on expected lines and this was the first year the EWS reservation was implemented and many more could qualify for various services once the final list was released.

Analog IAS Academy claimed that its candidates from across India secured good ranks in the results. In a statement here, Srikanth V of the Academy said 61 candidates who were trained in their academies in Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi branches emerged successful.

R. C. Reddy Study Circle in a statement here said 14 candidates from their institute secured ranks this year including Mallavarapu Surya Teja, 76th ranker. Other rankers from the State include Manda Makarand from Siddipet (110), B. Prakash Goud from Choutuppal (218), Sirisetty Sankeerth from Bellampally (330), Banoth Mrugenderlal from Raghunathpalem (505) and D. Vinaykanth from Siddipet (516).

Rambabu Paladugu of La Excellence in a statement here said that 50% of selections this year were from previously selected students and majority of them were from the IITs. Out of the 32 students who had been declared selected, 24 appeared from the Hyderabad centre. Overall, this year selections are 829 while it was 759 last year.

Four from Nalgonda

Four aspirants from undivided Nalgonda made it to the final list. Pedditi Dhatri Reddy secured 46th rank. Badeti Sathya Prakash, also from Choutuppal, bagged the 218th rank. Huzurnagar’s Pinnani Sandeep Kumar stood at 244.

A probationary officer with a bank in Adilabad, Renukuntla Sheetal Kumar of Nalgonda town, secured 417th rank.

Minister T. Harish Rao congratulated the two that were selected from Siddipet.