₹32 crore sanctioned for 400 churches

Scheduled Castes Development Minister Koppula Eshwar has stated that the State government has sanctioned ₹32 crore for the construction and repairs of 400 churches.

In a statement issued on the eve of Christmas on Thursday, he said Christians across the State are living without any insecure feeling in K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government. He stated that the government had allocated ₹10 crore for construction of a modern Christian Bhavan at Kokapet on the outskirts of the city. Besides, the State government was sanctioning ₹10 lakh each to hospitals and ₹5 lakh each to school and old-age homes run by churches every year, he said. For development of cemeteries, the government was giving financial assistance of ₹5 lakh in cities/towns and ₹3 lakh in villages.

To help overcome the shortage of space for laying those departed to rest, the government had allotted 40.21 acres of land around Hyderabad. Giving the details, the Minister said 15.31 acres was given at five places in Medchal district, 18.7 acres at four places in Rangareddy district and 6.20 acres in Vikarabad district.

The cemeteries would also be provided with amenities such as compound wall, water connection/provision, bathrooms and prayer houses. Under self-employment schemes for Christians, 1,600 beneficiaries were given financial assistance of ₹18 crore since 2014, and under driver empowerment scheme - 160 beneficiaries were provided cars with ₹7 crore subsidy since 2016.

Further, Christian students pursuing LLB course were being provided with financial help of ₹60,000 each and youth were being provided training for competitive exams. Those visiting Jerusalem were being given travel subsidy of ₹20,000 each, the Minister said.