Hyderabad

319 Odisha workers homeward-bound

As many as 319 migrant workers from Odisha who were stranded following the lockdown in Mopal and Makloor mandals here were sent to Karimnagar in nine RTC buses on Monday.

The workers were employed at brick kilns and construction sites, and travel to their villages in Odisha in a Shramik Special from Karimnagar. Authorities have provided them sanitisers, face masks and food packets.

Before allowing them to board the buses, the medical and health personnel subjected them to thermal screening and other health examinations at the Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium here amid tight police security. Collector C. Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Kartikeya personally supervised the examinations and arrangement for their journey.

Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V. Patil, RDO Venkataiah, ACP G. Srinivaskumar and Traffic ACP Prabhakar Rao were present.

