319 Odisha workers homeward-bound

As many as 319 migrant workers from Odisha who were stranded following the lockdown in Mopal and Makloor mandals here were sent to Karimnagar in nine RTC buses on Monday.
The workers were employed at brick kilns and construction sites, and travel to their villages in Odisha in a Shramik Special from Karimnagar. Authorities have provided them sanitisers, face masks and food packets.
Before allowing them to board the buses, the medical and health personnel subjected them to thermal screening and other health examinations at the Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium here amid tight police security. Collector C. Narayana Reddy and Commissioner of Police Kartikeya personally supervised the examinations and arrangement for their journey.
Municipal Commissioner Jitesh V. Patil, RDO Venkataiah, ACP G. Srinivaskumar and Traffic ACP Prabhakar Rao were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism