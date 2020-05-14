Hyderabad

312 Indians arrive by two flights

On Thursday also, the Shamshabad international airport witnessed arrival of Indian passengers.

The passengers were from Manila and Washington

Two more international flights landed at the GMR Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), bringing Indian nationals from Manila (Philippines) and Washington (United States) on Thursday morning. The fifth Air India Vande Bharat flight, 149 passengers, landed around 1.58 a.m. and the other, the sixth such, around 8:22 a.m. with 163 passengers. The third flight or the seventh Vande Bharat flight from Kaula Lumpur was scheduled to land at 8.15 p.m.

Passengers of both flights were serviced through the fully sanitised international arrivals of the main passenger terminal. To facilitate the arrival of passengers and aircraft crew, the international arrivals and the entire stretch, right from the aerobridge to the arrivals ramp, including washrooms, chairs, counters, trolleys, railings, doors, lifts and escalator, were sanitised and fumigated. The airport also enforced social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal.

Arriving passengers and aircraft crew were brought out from the aircraft in a batch of 20-25 persons. Passengers/crew were screened by the thermal cameras positioned at the aerobridge exit under supervision of the Airport Health officials (APHO). CISF personnel in their protective gear escorted the group of passengers to immigration clearance and glass shields were provided at immigration counters.

An official spokesman said passengers were provided with complimentary boxes of food and were taken for the mandatory 14 day quarantine at designated locations.

