₹3.11 crore challans imposed on heavy vehicles, ₹41.05 lakh paid  

April 08, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

As many as 24,343 challans were generated so far in 2024 against heavy vehicles for violation of entry and exit timing restrictions in Cyberabad.

The penal amount totalled ₹3.11 crore across 16 police stations in the Cyberabad Commissionerate in just a little over three months. Of this, ₹41.05 lakh worth of fine has been paid so far.

Till April 5, Medchal topped the list with 4,160 challans, followed by Miyapur with 3,672, Jeedimetla - 2,502, and Alwal - 2,318.

Chevella with 163 recorded the lowest number of challans while Ramachandrapuram got 274 challans, Madhapur - 296, Shadnagar - 376 and Raidurgam - 561.

However, over 25% of the total challan amount was paid at Miyapur police station alone at ₹10.55 lakh against ₹51.35 lakh imposed, followed by Balanagar at ₹4.07 lakh against ₹16.70 lakh imposed.

Moreover, 51 First Information Reports (FIRs) were also registered against heavy vehicles across the commissionerate, 18 cases each in January and February, and 15 in March. Of these, 22 were issued against lorries, five against RTC buses, nine against DCMs, eight against tankers, three against earth-movers and two each against private buses and tractors.

The numbers have spurred after Hyderabad Commissionerate announced restrictions on entry and exit timings for inter-district, national permit lorries, local lorries, medium goods vehicles, private buses and slow-moving vehicles starting February 20.

According to the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, “restrictions on entry and exit timings for heavy vehicle categories were always there but not enforced until recently. Strict action is now too being taken against heavy vehicles entering Cyberabad Commissionerate limits beyond the entry hours.”

“Vehicles violating the rules by entering the city in the restricted hours are seized by the officials and only released during the permitted hours,” said D. Joel Davis, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).