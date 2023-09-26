310 pharmacists get appointment letters

September 26, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

In commemoration of World Pharmacists Day, 310 newly recruited pharmacists, serving the Directorate of Public Health (DPH), Directorate of Medical Education (DME), and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP), received their official appointment letters.

Health Minister Harish Rao at a programme held on Monday emphasised the role played by pharmacists in ensuring accessibility and proper administration of medications to patients, thus elevating the quality of healthcare services. Among the recruits, 105 will join the Directorate of Public Health, 70 will contribute their services to the Directorate of Medical Education, and 135 will serve under the aegis of the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad.

The Minister articulated the significance of pharmacists in the efficient operation of government hospitals. He underscored that the presence of an adequate pharmaceutical inventory is essential for seamless hospital functionality, and in parallel, skilled pharmacists are vital for dispensing medications to patients effectively.

“The role of a pharmacist is as indispensable as that of a doctor. While doctors prescribe treatments, pharmacists are the custodians of medication delivery to patients,” he said.

He further highlighted the measures taken by the Health Department in digitising the entire medicine inventory management process. Under this system, if the medicine stock in any hospital falls below a three-month threshold, an automatic alert is generated, prompting pharmacists to initiate the re-stocking process. Subsequently, pharmacists are required to submit a request to the central drugs store to replenish the needed medications, ensuring a continuous and uninterrupted supply for patient care.