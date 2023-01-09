31-week training for Agniveers under way at Artillery Centre-Hyderabad

January 09, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Training for the 2,264 Agniveers has commenced at the Artillery Centre in Hyderabad. A 31-week systemised training module has been formulated for the selected candidates. Despite the 25% selection rate towards the end of the course, the Agniveers undergoing training are confident that even if they do not get selected, they will be able to serve the country in many different ways.

The training, which began on January 1, is divided into two phases — 10 weeks of Basic Military Training and 21 weeks of Advanced Military Training. The training will emphasise on physical fitness, firing, handling of various artillery weapons and gun systems, information technology and English language. In addition, Agniveers will be trained in cyber security, combat navigation, combat strategies, combat planning, execution and combat tactics.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant of the Artillery Centre, Brigadier Rajiv Chauhan said, “In addition to the candidates whose training has begun, another 3,300 selected candidates will be arriving at the centre in mid-February and their training will begin from March 1. This will make for 15% of almost 40,000 Agniveers who are being inducted into the Indian Army from across the country. For these, we are fully prepared both in terms of training infrastructure and other arrangements. We have the best instructors and are equipped with modern infrastructure and simulators.”

Of the 2,264 candidates, 806 are from south India, 237 from central India, 94 from east India, 128 from west India and 999 from north India.

A regular day of an Agniveer starts at 4 a.m. From 6 a.m. to 7.30 a.m., they undergo physical training exercises. After that, they are given 1 hour and 15 minutes for breakfast. They are then sent for various basic personality training theory classes. Before they break for lunch, they have a weapon handling class where they are made to use the INSAS rifle for firing. Post that, they have a roll call and then disperse for the day.

Sachin Vadate, a selected candidate from Maharashtra, said that one week into training, he has learnt army discipline and hopes to become a fine soldier in future.

Another Agniveer, Naveen Kumar, hailing from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh, shared that donning the army uniform was his dream since childhood. He went to Visakhapatnam and got trained to become an Agniveer, applied for the training programme and got selected. He has completed his BSc in computer science.

Agniveer Ayush Pandey from Rajasthan said he is proud to be part of the training programme here.