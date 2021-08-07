31 STPs to be developed in the city

HYDERABAD

07 August 2021 00:45 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said that a total of 31 sewage treatment plants (STPs) are being developed phase-wise in Hyderabad.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the STP being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) at Fathenagar on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao said Hyderabad stands ahead of eight major cities in the country in sewage treatment, by recycling 40% of its sewage.

While the city produces 1,950 million litres sewage per day (MLD), the existing facilities of the water board can treat 772 MLD, through 25 existing plants, he said.

These apart, 17 new STPs are being developed with an estimated cost of ₹1,280.87 crore in Kukatpally, Quthbullahpur, and Serilingampally circles with combined capacity to treat 376.5 MLD of sewage water. Fourteen more STPs will be developed in the coming days, taking the total number to 31, the Minister shared, adding that construction of these plants will be a watershed moment in development of Hyderabad as global city.

Managing Director of water board M. Dana Kishore said that this was the first time after 2007 that the board is taking up such a mega project. State-of-the-art technology will be deployed in construction of the STPs, he said.

A statement from HMWS&SB informed that the 31 STPs are being taken up in three packages. Under Package-I eight STPs are being built in Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Uppal circles with ₹1,230.21 crore, in order to treat 402.5 MLD of sewage water.

Under Package-II, six STPs will be developed with an expenditure of ₹1,355.33 crore in Rajendranagar and L.B. Nagar circles, with capacities to treat 480.5 MLD of sewage water.

The plants already under construction are taken up under Package-III, and they will be completed in the coming two years, the statement informed.

The plant in Fathenagar is being developed under Package-III, in 11 acres of land, using sequential batch reactor technology. It has the capacity to treat 100 MLD of waste water generated from Balanagar, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Suraram and Jagadgirigutta, and let the treated water out into Musi river. The plant will be able to serve 9.84 lakh population estimated for 2036.