31 IICT-Hyderabad scientists featured in Stanford University elite list

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 17, 2022 23:34 IST

The updated science-wide author databases of standardised citation indicators of the Stanford University’s global database published by Elsevier features 31 scientists from CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad, among the top 2% of the most cited scientists worldwide. The report was prepared by a team of experts led by John Ioannidis of Stanford University.

The study created a publicly-available database of top-cited scientists that provides standardised information on citations, h-index, co-authorship adjusted hm-index, citations to papers in different authorship positions and a composite indicator (c-score). Career-long data are updated to end-of-2021 and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2021

S. Venkata Mohan and V. Ramalingam were listed under biotechnology; S.V. Manorama in materials; J.V. Rao, Ashok Kumar Tiwari, C. Ganesh Kumar, Kantevari Srinivas, Manika Pal Bhadra, and Sistla Ramakrishna were in the medicinal and biomolecular chemistry list. Chitta Ranjan Patra was listed under nanoscience and nanotechnology. Srivari Chandrasekhar, B.V. Subba Reddy, Harshadas Mitaram Meshram, Sabitha Gowravaram, Venkata Narsaiah, Sridhar Bojja, L. Giribabu and John Mondal featured under organic chemistry.

The list includes Sridhar Sundergopal in chemical engineering, M. Benjaram Reddy in physical chemistry, Srinivasan Palaniappan in polymers, Rajkumar Banerjee in pharmacology and pharmacy, R. Nageshwar Rao in analytical chemistry, Kandimalla Ramesh in neurology and Mohammed Fazlur Rahman in toxicology.

Mannepalli Lakshmi Kantam, Jhillu Singh Yadav, Ahmed Kamal, Boyapati Manoranjan Choudary, Tushar Kanti Chakraborty, and Biswanath Das, who were previously associated with CSIR-IICT are also featured in the list of other institutes/universities, said a press release.

