31 bulls illegally transported to Hyderabad for slaughter rescued by police

Bulls left without sufficient food, water or shelter allegedly for slaughter were rescued by the Santosh Nagar police who nabbed two men. The duo purchased the cattle, 21 of them, from Medak and transported them to Fathesha Nagar in a trolley to sell it to local shops for slaughter ahead of Bakrid, said the police.

P. Manikanta Raju, Sub-Inspector of Santosh Nagar police received information about the cattle being present at Fathesha Nagar for slaughter and a search operation was taken up by the police. “We found two men, later identified as Mohammed Sami, 36, and Mohammed Sajid, 30, who were standing in the open place along with the bulls. They failed to produce any documents of permission from the concerned department and confessed that they went to Medak market and purchased 21 bulls from the farmers,” said the officials.

They were intending to sell it to local customers in Hyderabad without any valid permission and documents and also kept the cattle without sufficient food, drink or shelter, added the officials. They were booked under Section 6 r/w 10 of the Cow Slaughter Act and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

