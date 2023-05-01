30th Yudhvir Memorial Award conferred to Rammohan and Vandita Rao

May 01, 2023 04:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

The 30th Yudhvir Memorial Award was conferred on E. Rammohan Rao and Vandita Rao of the Rural Development Foundation. The award was presented to them by Minister of Health and Finance T Harish Rao on Sunday.

The award was presented to the couple for their contribution in providing high quality education to the rural communities of Telangana.

While Speaking at the occasion, Harish Rao said, “There are a lot of people who serve the society, some do it through monetary method, some do it for a few years and get back to their lives but very few of them make it their life’s goal to serve the society, and this couple is one of them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Harish Rao said that among the schools opened by RDF across Telangana, one of them are in his constituency of Siddipet. It was started 30 years ago when even basic facilities were not there in Matendla village. Today, the government school is shut as all the students are attending the RDF school, added Harish Rao.

Mr. Rammohan and Ms. Vandita Rao, while speaking at the event, said that the award belongs to all the teachers, volunteers and everybody who has been part of their journey since the beginning.

ADVERTISEMENT