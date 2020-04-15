309 units of blood collected at IPM centre

The standalone blood centre at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda, which was announced on April 7, has collected 309 units of blood till April 14. Around 200 blood products were derived from the units. The highest of 172 units was collected on Tuesday through donation at the institute and blood donation camps.

Of those, 100 units each were given to Niloufer Hospital and MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre.

The initiative was launched to avoid cross-infection to blood donors and recipients at blood banks attached to hospitals. People wishing to donate blood can call 84979-58597 or 040-29569047 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. for travel passes which can be shown to the police. .

Each caller is asked about international or national travel history in the past one month, and if they suffered from fever, cold or cough, and if they had contact with any COVID-19 patient or a suspect. They are also asked not to donate blood if say yes to any of those questions.

In-charge of COVID-19 voluntary blood donation drive, Prasad Muvva said 44 units were collected from the police training institute. “We can collect 200-300 units of blood from them in case of emergency,” he said.