308 COVID-19 cases active in TS

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that there are 308 COVID-19-positive patients undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital and final tests confirming their condition will be completed in three days.

Unless new cases of transmission of virus are admitted during the period, the hospital will gradually discharge all patients after treatment, Mr. Rao said at a press conferenceon Monday.

He said all the 258 COVID-positive patients of pre-Markaz prayers would be discharged by Thursday after completion of treatment. This included 30 foreign returnees and 20 of their family members who have tested positive.

As many as 364 positive patients of pre and post-Markaz period presently constitute the total strength of inmates at Gandhi Hospital. Of them, eleven persons died and forty six others were discharged. This leaves 308 persons who are still undergoing treatment.

The State government had identified 1,089 persons who attended the Markaz prayers and returned home across various districts. Another 35 persons from the State were admitted in hospitals in New Delhi.

He said the government had created a pool of 25,000 medical personnel to treat the patients. About 18,000 beds were kept ready to admit them. He described the spread of the virus as the biggest crisis in the world with 22 countries observing a complete lockdown and 90 countries partially. He denied media reports that doctors treating COVID 19 patients lacked security and that the medical personnel had no personal protective equipment. The government will initiate stringent action against such reports, he added.