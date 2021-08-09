₹30,000 crore for Dalit Bandhu in next budget: Harish Rao

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered for the allocation of ₹30,000 for Dalit Bandhu in the next budget for successful implementation of the budget, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao has said.

Participating in several programmes held at Cheriyal on Monday, Mr Harish Rao said that Dalit Bandhi will be another revolutionary scheme in the country like Rythu Bandhu, which is being implemented by several states.

“All the welfare schemes are being implemented beyond party lines. The Chief Minister has been implementing all promised welfare schemes without fail. In a similar manner, Dalit Bandhu will be implemented which will help the community to stand on their own,” said Mr. Harish Rao, adding that financial assistance will be extended for construction to those who have their own house site.

The Minister laid the foundation for construction of BR Ambedkar Community Building at an estimated cost of ₹50 lakh. He said that another ₹75 lakh will be sanctioned for the construction of the building and all facilities will be put in place.

Participating in a review meeting, he directed officials to complete the integrated office complex before December.

Zilla Parishad chairperson V. Roja Sharma and MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy were among those present.