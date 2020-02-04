3,000 public toilets to be built in city

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar hs asked GHMC officials to select conducive designs for 3,000 public toilets to be built in the city.

Five hundred toilets should be constructed in each zone, he said, while visiting the exhibition of public toilet designs by a Mumbai-based firm.

He issued instructions to zonal commissioners to identify sites for construction of toilets.

The exhibition had 10 designs, including portable toilets, suitable for bus stops, railway stations, pavements, highways, Anganwadi centres, community toilets, and parks.