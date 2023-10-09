3,000 people participate in the first edition of Karimnagar Marathon

October 09, 2023 12:21 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The first edition of Karimnagar Marathon-2023 was held here on Sunday amid much fanfare.

The event was jointly organised by Karimnagar Runners and Cyclists Association and the district administration to create awareness on physical fitness and healthy life with the tagline ‘Hum Fit tho India Fit.’

The event saw enthusiastic participation of around 3,000 people, including athletes and fitness freaks, from across the country, according to the organisers.

People of all ages, from different walks of life, took part in the marathon with great enthusiasm.

The run was organised in four categories - 3 km, 5 km, 10 km and 21.1 km.

The marathon was flagged off by Minister G Kamalakar at the cable-stayed bridge here on Sunday morning. Karimnagar Collector Dr. B. Gopi, Police Commissioner L. Subbarayudu and others were present.

Cash prizes were presented to the winner, first runner-up and second runner-up in 10km and 21.1km categories for men and women separately.

Karimnagar’s 75-year-old veteran athlete Madhusudhan took several youngsters by surprise by completing the 5k run in 34.48 minutes with gusto.