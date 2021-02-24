300 MW solar power plants of SCCL by November

Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) N. Sridhar has asked officials to synchronise with the grid by November 300 MW of solar power plants being installed by SCCL.

The first and second phase of the project with a total capacity of 219 MW could be completed by April and the balance 81 MW in the third phase by September, Mr. Sridhar said at a meeting on Wednesday with the representatives of agencies involved in the erection work, Solar Energy Corporation of India, Central renewable energy department and other officials belonging to solar energy.

Mr. Sridhar also said that the SCCL was the first coal company in the country to take up erection of 300 MW solar power plants in various areas of its operations in State.

In the first phase, 50 MW in Ramagundam III area, 39 MW in Yellandu, 30 MW in Manuguru and 10 MW in Singareni Thermal Power Plant area were started. Of these, erection of plants with a capacity of 85 MW was completed and power generation had commenced.

It was also synchronised with the grid of TRANSCO. The balance 44 MW in the first phase, including 24 MW at Yellandu and 20 MW at Ramagundam, must be completed in a week and March-end respectively.

Time frame

Mr. Sridhar set the time frame for erection companies — BHEL, Adani Group and Novis Green Energy System Limited — and asked their representatives to stick to the schedule. He discussed with them the progress of erection at each plant on Wednesday.