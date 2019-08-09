300 electric buses for city

In a major shot in the arm to public transport in the State, the Department of Heavy Industries (DHI), under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME) Phase – II, on Thursday approved the proposal for of 325 electric buses.

As was reported in these columns, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had prepared proposal for around 550 electric buses after which proposal for 334 vehicles was sent to the DHI.

The Department of Heavy Industries then approved 325 e-buses for the State.

Of these 325 e-buses, 25 have been earmarked for Warangal under the Smart City category and 300 will be for Hyderabad under the Four Million Plus Capital City category.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior TSRTC official said, “The buses will be for intracity transport. We will decide on which routes to press these new electric buses into service in a few days. Some more planning has to be done.”