300-bed women and children hospital to be setup in Hyderabad with ₹220 cr 

Aster DM Healthcare will be establishing a 300-bed women and children hospital in Hyderabad with an investment of ₹220 crore.

The facility will be spread over 3 lakh square feet and the first phase is expected to be completed and fully functional by mid-FY26, the healthcare service provider said in a release.

As a healthcare hub, Hyderabad draws patients from across the region thus making it an ideal location for specialised maternal and paediatric care. The project is well-positioned to serve an essential market need while capitalising on the city’s robust infrastructure and medical tourism potential, it said.

Aster DM Healthcare has a presence in Hyderabad with a 158-bed multi-specialty hospital in Ameerpet. The new women and children hospital is in line with the group’s focus on delivering quality and affordable healthcare to the population of not only Hyderabad but all of South India, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare Azad Moopen said.

Aster plans to add around 2,000 beds by FY27 taking the number of beds in India to more than 6,800 through the organic route. It will also look for expansion through the inorganic route - through mergers and acquisitions.