30 stolen bikes recovered, seven held

14 November 2020 00:13 IST

With the arrest of seven youth, including four minors, the Rajendranagar police of Cyberabad Commissionerate busted an automobile theft gang and recovered 30 two-wheelers worth ₹20 lakh from their possession.

The accused were identified as Patlavath Raj Kumar from Mailardevpally, S. Rohith Kumar of Katedan - both of 19 years, Sharanayya Sagar, 22, from Rajendranagar, while the other four are minors.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar said that the accused gang members committed a string of offences at various locations under Rajendranagar police station limit for the last four months.

“As such we kept a close surveillance and based on the CCTV footage, they were nabbed in Hyderguda,” he said.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that all of them were childhood friends and to make a quick buck, they hatched a plan to commit bike thefts.

“They sold some bikes at Degloor, Nanded and Anegaon of Maharashtra, a few bikes at Balanagar of Mahabubnagar and some bikes in Hyderabad,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

Further, the gang members also confessed to the police that they attempted to rob SBI ATM at Janapriya, Hyderguda, in January, but due to security alarm system they could not succeed, the officer added.