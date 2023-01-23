ADVERTISEMENT

30 radiographers appointed at teaching hospitals

January 23, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Health Department on Monday handed over posting orders to 30 radiographers for appointment at teaching hospitals across the State. The orders were given after a pending court case in the matter was dismissed. In 2017, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had released a notification for filling up vacant posts of radiographers under the Director of Public Health. After the process completion when the selection list was released, a few outsourcing employees approached the High Court demanding weightage, which stopped the recruitment process. In this order, the Telangana High Court gave out a judgement dismissing the case and paving way for the allotment of postings to the candidates.

