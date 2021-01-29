30 projects of Telangana, Andhra awaiting Railway Board nod

‘Joint venture projects need push from both sides and it has not happened here’

Indian Railways has made use of limited services during the pandemic to fast track key infrastructure repairs and works from last year. However, there are also some pending projects of Telugu States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh awaiting final green signal from the Railway Board.

While it is apparent that joint venture railway projects with the State governments, taken up with much enthusiasm by the previous railway dispensation are the ones which have not moved much, there are also other projects where detailed surveys were done yet works did not begin.

In Telangana - the 136 km Adilabad-Armoor new line survey work started in 2008-09 and cost was pegged at ₹ 2,720 crore, this was revised to ₹4,109 crore in 2017 and has been pending since then. Altogether, 19 projects to be cleared by the RB. Here’s a glimpse:

The Moula Ali - Bhongir, Moulali -Ghatkesar, Ghatkesar - Bhongir, 38 km, 12.80 km & 25.20 km was raised in 2014 with Moula Ali-Ghatkesar costing ₹92.11 crore and Ghatkesar-Bhongir ₹157.74. Dornakal-Manuguru doubling of 104 km with an updated cost of ₹.861.68 crore was submitted in 2019.

Kachiguda - Chityal, termed as ‘socially desirable project’ of 87 km costing ₹1,066.94 crore was submitted in 2011. Krishna - Vikarabad 119.10 km line cleared in 2012 at a cost of ₹783.96 crore and it was later proposed to deroute alignment between Narayanpet and Pargi stations of 73 km to take transport needs of cement plants. Work did not take off as Telangana government was asked to give land free or bear 50% of balance cost.

Pagidipalli-Sankarpalli new line of 110 km at ₹1,351.44 crore and Patancheru - Adilabad 316.77 km costing ₹4,109.32 crore submitted in 2017. Secunderabad -Zaheerabad, also ‘socially desirable project’ of 63.5 km with revised cost of ₹456.39 crore and under the joint venture with TS pending since 2016. Vishnupuram (Macherla) - Vinukonda 66 km costing ₹555.30 crore submitted in 2012.

Kondapalli (Penuballi)- Kothagudem 81.57 km costing ₹997.29 crore with AP supposed to share 18.33% for 65 km, TS 13% for 16.07 km submitted in 2019. Mahaboobnagar- Gooty double line 213.41 km costing ₹1,893.29 crore submitted in 2017. Secunderabad-Mudkhed-Adilabad double line 420 km costing ₹2,921.95 crore in 2019. Secunderabad-Kazipet third line 85.48 km costing ₹764.30 crore submitted in 2018. Bodhan-Latur Road 134.55 km costing ₹2,409.62 crore submitted last year.

There are about 11 works and some worth mentioning are - Gadwal–Macherla new line of 233/184.20 km costing ₹919.78 crore with either 13% or 1.87% cost sharing by the government submitted last year. Vishnupuram (Macherla)- Vinukonda 66 km costing ₹555.30 crore submitted in 2012. Jaggayyapeta Town (Mathampalli ) - Miryalaguda 65.90 km costing ₹.221.76 crore with 33.33% sharing by the government in 2011.

Tenali-Repalle double line of 37 km costing ₹259.91 crore with 50% cost sharing by the government. Pakala-Tirupati double line 41.94 km costing ₹871.15 crore in 2010. Mahaboobnagar-Gooty double line of 240 km costing ₹1,893.29 crore submitted in 2017. Dharmavaram- Pakala double line of 227.70 km costing ₹1,576.69 crore submitted last year. Singarayakonda-Kanigiri new line of 66.53 km costing ₹691.68 crore in 2018. Narsapur-Machilipatnam new line 85 km costing ₹1,540.62 crore submitted in 2017. Darsi-Narsaraopet new line of 65 km costing ₹1,347.26 crore submitted last year.

“In recent times Railway Board’s focus has been on projects nearing completion for better utilisation of available funds rather then initiate new ones. Joint venture (JV) projects need push from both sides and it has not happened in these works,” disclosed senior railway officials.