30 persons self-report at Gandhi

As many as 30 persons reported themselves at the Gandhi Hospital for testing on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 suspects to 644.

According to a media bulletin, 5,233 passengers were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. So far, 26,530 have been screened.

The bulletin also stated that three persons were referred by the Government of India and as many as 18 asymptomatic persons have been home-quarantined.