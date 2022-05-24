30-hour ban on flying objects for PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit

No drones within 5-km radius of ISB, Gachibowli stadium

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to take part in the 20th anniversary celebration of the Indian School of Business and attend the graduation ceremony of class of 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

No drones within 5-km radius of ISB, Gachibowli stadium

The Cyberabad police will impose traffic restrictions on all heavy vehicles in and around Gachibowli, IIIT junction, Wipro junction and connecting routes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Thursday. Mr. Modi will participate in the 20th anniversary celebration of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and attend the graduation ceremony of class of 2022.

Meanwhile, in-charge police commissioner of Cyberabad C.V. Anand also issued orders prohibiting any flying activity in the area.

According to a statement, police said, “Inputs have been received by intelligence agencies about the possibility of attacks by terrorist/anti-social elements by the use of para-gliders, remote-controlled drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft etc., and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property on that account.”

Mr. Anand, imposing Section 144, said no flying activities of remotely-controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely-controlled micro-light aircraft will be allowed over the area bounded by a circle of 5-km radius from ISB Gachibowli and Gachibowli stadium within the jurisdiction of Cyberabad commissionerate limits.

The order comes into effect from 12 p.m. on Wednesday and will be in force till 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Road restrictions

Traffic diversions will be in place on Thursday, Cyberabad police said, advising motorists to take alternative routes. Vehicles from Gachibowli junction towards Lingampally will take diversion at Gachibowli junction towards Botanical Garden, Kondapur area hospital, Masjid Banda, Masjid banda kaman, HCU Depot road and Lingampally Road.

Traffic from Lingampally towards Gachibowli will be diverted at HCU Depot and proceed towards Botanical garden route while vehicles coming from Wipro towards Lingampally will be diverted towards Q city, Gowlidoddi, Gopanpally cross road, HCU back gate, Nallagandla and Lingampally road.

Those proceeding from Wipro towards Gachibowli junction will have to take a right towards Fairfield hotel, Nanakramguda rotary, left towards ORR road, L&T Towers and Gachibowi junction.

Traffic from cable bridge towards Gachibowli junction will be diverted cable bridge up ramp, Road No. 45, Ratnadeep, Madhapur L&O police station, Cyber towers, HITEX, Kothaguda, Botanical gardens and Gachibowli junction.