Hyderabad

30 held for Bhainsa clashes

In connection with the Sunday’s communal clashes in Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, police have booked 21 cases till Thursday, and arrested 30 persons. Another 21 persons, whose role is suspected in the violence, in which more than 10 persons, including three police personnel were injured, were taken into custody for questioning, an officer said.

Based on the available evidence, and eye-witness accounts, the investigators suspect the involvement of 78 persons, and teams were formed to nab 36 others who are still at large.

