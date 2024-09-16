ADVERTISEMENT

30 health camps across Hyderabad on Ganesh immersion day

Published - September 16, 2024 03:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Health Minister C. Damodar Raja Narasimha announced on Monday (September 16, 2024) that a total of 30 health camps will be set-up across Hyderabad on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), focusing on areas where Ganesh immersions will take place. Ambulances equipped with medical kits, along with doctors and nursing staff, will be positioned at key locations throughout the city to provide swift medical assistance.

The Minister also urged officials to stay alert, as the Ganesh immersion is expected to attract thousands of devotees and tourists to Tank Bund and other immersion sites. He highlighted the critical need for timely medical support in case of any emergencies during the celebrations.

