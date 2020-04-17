30 fresh cases, 146 containment zones

The number of COVID-19 containment zones in the GHMC limits has been updated to 146 on Friday, after de-notification of 15 zones.

The number of zones, which was 139 two days ago, grew after identification of 25 fresh cases in the city on Thursday, and 30 more on Friday, the GHMC said.

There were a total of 260 containment zones in the State, with 114 of them outside the city in 43 municipalities.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao, during a video conference from the GHMC headquarters with all districts’ Additional Collectors and Municipal Commissioners, asked them to obtain details of all purchases of medicines for fever and throat pain, so as to keep a tab on unknown COVID-19 infections.

Towards this, he suggested review meetings with pharmacy associations of all districts, in coordination with drug inspectors, and issue of orders seeking details of all medicine purchasers.

Ministers Eatala Rajender and Srinivas Goud too participated in the conference where Mr. KTR issued instructions towards ensuring confinement of those in containment zones. Milk, vegetables, other essential commodities and medicines, should be supplied to the doorstep, only by volunteers designated by the government. For easy identification, the delivery men may be given special uniforms.

No outsiders, including philanthropists and charity organisations, should be allowed inside the zones, and cases should be booked against persons who violate this rule.

Sanitation, spraying and fever surveys should be carried out with enough caution, and protective gear.