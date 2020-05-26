30 COVID patients in ICU

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020 23:28 IST

Around 30 coronavirus patients are currently undergoing treatment in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gandhi Hospital.

Doctors from the hospital, however, pointed out that there have been at least 28 cases where COVID patients with co-morbidities such as hypertension and diabetes admitted in ICU recovered from the disease.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender held a meeting with hospital superintendent M. Raja Rao on Tuesday to discuss the health condition of the 30 patients and others in need of emergency treatment. He directed Dr Rao to give regular health updates to the family of a critical patient and asked doctors to focus on patients in ICU.

Advertising

Advertising

Reviewing measures being taken at the hospital to tackle the cases, Mr. Rajender said he has requested Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to provide 1,000 ventilators for the State to relieve patients of respiratory distress.

He has also thanked the Defence Research and Development Organisation for taking the initiative to develop and provide ventilators. A private organisation has also donated 100 of those devices to the State government, 80 of which were allotted to Gandhi Hospital, 10 to Government General and Chest Hospital, and the remaining to Osmania General Hospital.