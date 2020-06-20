30 buildings demolished by GHMC

HYDERABAD

Drive to bring down dilapited structures in view of rainy season

The GHMC has cracked the whip against dilapidated buildings in the city in view of the current monsoon season, when the buildings may collapse and harm inmates.

On Saturday, Town Planning officials brought down a total of 30 buildings which are in a ramshackle condition across several circles, besides having one more vacated.

Circles including Kapra, Malakpet, Uppal, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Musheerabad, Malkajgiri, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Qutbullahpur, Gajularamaram, Begumpet and Secunderabad were covered in the drive. Instructions were issued to conduct quick survey and identify dilapidated structures and take action towards assessment of the structure, a statement said.

