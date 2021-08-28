3 youths killed as bike rams truck

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

28 August 2021 21:07 IST

Three youths, close friends and in their early 20s, were killed when their motorcycle rammed a truck near Choutuppal on NH-65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in the wee hours of Saturday.

Police identified the victims as Medi Harish, 23, from Pittampally of Chityal, and two others Md. Salman, 23, and Md. Asif, 22, from Hyderabad. They used to live at Ramanthapur and worked as air-conditioner technicians.

The accident was reported at around 2.15 a.m., minutes after their bodies were scattered from the crash site, on the highway side near Dharmojigudem stop.

According to the police, the trio had visited Pittampally to attend a marriage party and were triple riding back to Hyderabad in their new motorcycle.

“The accident took place exactly near the weigh bridge at Dharmojigudem junction, from where a granite-loaded truck was reversing. It was around the same time when the trio in high speed rammed the truck’s rear side,” an officer present in the crime scene said.

The impact was such that the motorcycle was thrown some 50 metres away. Two of them died instantly and the third one breathed his last a few minutes later. Only the one riding the bike was wearing a helmet that broke into several pieces in the accident, he said.

Police said the heavy vehicle did not have a cleaner to assist the driver in reversing and the truck also did not bear any significant reflectors. However, the driver claimed to have switched the indicators on. It was learnt that the truck driver, who had immediately escaped the accident scene, returned to the police station later and explained his version.

Choutuppal police launched a probe.