3-year-old falls into borewell even as mother watches

In a most shocking incident, a three-year-boy slipped into a borewell before the eyes of his mother. Her last-minute efforts to extend her sari to the boy for a grip failed. The boy reportedly fell into the borewell within half an hour after it was dug.

Collector K. Dharma Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi rushed to the spot and were supervising the rescue operations till reports last came in.

According to sources, one Bhikshapati had dug three borewells at Podchanpally in Papannapet mandal on Tuesday and Wednesday. All the three borewells failed. On Wednesday evening, the entire family members returned home leaving the borewells uncapped.

Sanjay Saivardhan (3), walking a few feet away accidentally slipped into one of the borewells that was not covered on the top. His mother Naveena who saw that extended her sari. Though is said that the boy was able to catch it, those who were present there failed to rescue him as the soil in the borewell collapsed.

On knowing about the incident, police and revenue officials rushed to the spot immediately and rescue operations were commenced. Soon after Mr. Dharma Reddy and Chandana Deepthi also reached the spot and started supervising the rescue operations.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Hyderabad are being roped in. Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell and two ambulances are kept ready for any contingency. Floodlights are arranged to support rescue operations.

The boys parents are from Patancheru in Sangareddy district and they have come to Podchanpally, the house of his grandparents. The boys mother regretted leaving the boy without catching his hand.

Collector K Dharma Reddy said that the borewell was narrowed after 25 feet and hence they were expecting that the boy might be at that depth and are trying their best. Two huge pits are being dug parallel to rescue the boy.