3 start-ups selected for Innovation Challenge

HYDERABAD

03 September 2020 23:54 IST

Finalists receive a grant funding from RTX to build proof-of-concept systems

Three start-ups have been selected to develop proof-of-concept (PoC) systems in the RTX Innovation Challenge in Computer Vision that aerospace and defence company Raytheon Technologies had initiated in partnership with technology start-up incubator T-Hub.

The three finalists, selected after T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies reviewed applications from 70 start-ups in 14 countries, are required to develop a tool to improve how Raytheon Technologies assesses required aircraft engine repairs.

Each received a grant funding from RTX to build the PoC.

A release, announcing the finalists, said Raytheon Technologies was seeking a system that would improve and automate how it inspected leased aircraft engines, using computer vision and machine learning.

The three finalists are Awiros, a visual intelligence platform company based in Delhi, Utvyakta Solutions, an industrial IoT system integrator specialising in predictive maintenance and quality inspection operating in India, Sweden and the US, and the California-based PRENAV that develops software and systems to digitise and visually inspect industrial assets.

Technical mentorship

The start-ups received technical mentorship from leaders and subject matter experts at T-Hub and Raytheon Technologies on how to build innovative technology solutions for the aerospace industry.

In addition, they received direct access to T-Hub’s ecosystem of mentors, industry experts, investors and service providers, the release said.

CEO of T-Hub and Chief Innovation Officer of Telangana Ravi Narayan said, “Through the RTX challenge, in partnership with Raytheon Technologies, we have accelerated the best solutions that speed up the inspection process and enhance quality. This challenge has also laid a fertile ground for start-ups that are driving innovation in the aviation industry.”

“We are always looking for new ways to improve efficiency and ultimately lower costs for our customers,” said Limor Spector, Raytheon Technologies’ executive director of Ventures & Alliances and executive director of Business Processes.