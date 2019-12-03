Hyderabad

3 policemen suspended on graft charges

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, on Tuesday, suspended a Sub-Inspector and two Home Guards of Saifabad traffic police station, on charges of corruption.

SI Ram Babu and HGs K Anka Rao and Gopal were accused of collecting bribe from motorists and owners of commercial establishments.

“They were found indulging in corrupt practices,” Mr Kumar said.

The Commissioner has also issued a charge memo and attached the traffic Inspector V Ram Chander CAR Headquarters for not monitoring and supervising their activities.

Further, Mr. Kumar said that Hyderabad police follows a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption and requested the general public to inform him about the misconduct of police for taking immediate action.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2019 11:52:25 PM

