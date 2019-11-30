3 policemen suspended for FIR delay in vet case

In a knee-jerk reaction, a sub-inspector of Shamshabad police station and two head constables with RGI Airport police station were placed under suspension on Saturday for the delay in registering First Information Report in the woman veterinarian missing case citing jurisdictional issues.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said that a detailed inquiry was conducted on the allegations levelled by the family and based on the findings, SI M. Ravi Kumar and head constables P. Venu Gopal Reddy and A. Sathyanarayana Goud were suspended till further orders.

He further instructed the officers of Cyberabad Commissionerate to register cases irrespective of jurisdiction whenever a complaint of cognisable offence is received at any police station.

The development came a day after the victim’s family accused police of inaction. They alleged that at least the woman’ life could have been saved, had Cyberabad police reacted on time when they approached them with the missing complaint.

Citing jurisdictional issues, they asked the victim’s family to run around RGIA and Shamshabad police stations, which further delayed the chances of saving the victim, at least alive.